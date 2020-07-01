VIDEO: Ali Stroker Stops By Paper Mill Playhouse's BABBLING BY THE BROOK

Paper Mill Playhouse presents Babbling By the Brook, a weekly special live streaming event hosted by Mark S. Hoebee. This week, Oklahoma! Tony- winner and Bergen county native Ali Stroker stops by for a chat. See the full episode below!

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

Every Wednesday evening beginning May 20, 2020 at 7:00PM (EDT). Tune in on the Paper Mill Playhouse Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.

