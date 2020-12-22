VIDEO: Alanis Morissette Talks 'Jagged Little Pill' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Alanis Morissette talked about the holidays and her Tony nominations for the "Jagged Little Pill" musical on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this morning.

Watch the full clip below!

Alanis Morissette is a Canadian-American singer and songwriter who is most well known as one of the most influential alternative rock artists of the 2000s. Her album "Jagged Little Pill", is one of the best-selling albums of all time and was the number one album in 13 countries after its release.

Morissette has also had an extensive acting career, appearing on numerous television series such as "Sex and the City", "Curb Your Enthusiam", and "Weeds".

"Jagged Little Pill", a musical inspired by her album of the same name, premiered at the American Repertory Theater in 2018 and premiered on Broadway in fall of 2019. The production is directed by Diane Paulus and features a book by Diablo Cody . It is nominated for 15 Tony Awards at this year's ceremony.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Photo Credit: David M. Russell, ABC Entertainment