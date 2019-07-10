VIDEO: Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, and More Support LGBT Pride in Video-Poem 'Love Goes Never Alone'

Primera Fila, one of Spain's top theatre magazines, has released a video, called "Love Goes Never Alone." The video-poem brings together some of the most talented International Artists to celebrate LGBT+ Pride.

Featuring an original poem defending acceptance and respect, the cast includes Stephen Fry, Chris Wood, Sharon Osbourne, Debra Messing, Daniel Newman, Neil Gaiman, David Burtka, Alan Menken, Faye Tozer, Sierra Boggess, Jonathan Bennett, Scott Evans, Roger Allam, Stephen Schwartz, Glenn Slater and Rachel Fabri.

Written by Primera Fila's director Guillermo Názara, the text encourages LGBT+ people to be who they are and take no shame in their feelings.

The release of this video coincides with Stonewall's 50th anniversary.

Watch the video below!





