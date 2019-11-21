VIDEO: Adam Driver Reveals He and Noah Baumbach Considered Making a Film Version of COMPANY

Adam Driver appeared on last night's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to talk about his new film, Marriage Story.

In the film, Driver sings Being Alive from the musical Company, but he also revealed that at one point he and Noah Baumbach considered doing a film version of the musical, before Marriage Story came about.

"At one point we thought about doing a movie of Company," he said. "If you know the musical, it seems like maybe it lends itself to a film. It's kind of abstract."

Driver goes on to say that Baumbach put Being Alive into Marriage Story on his own, and it was not Driver's idea.

"Where he puts it in, I don't want to give anything away, I thought was just a beautiful piece of writing," he said. "And similar to great musical theatre, it's not just a song for the sake of it. Hopefully you learn something about the character. By the end he's transformed into something else."

Watch the full clip below!

MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together.

Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.

MARRIAGE STORY is in select theaters and on Netflix this Fall.





