VIDEO: 42ND STREET Revival Dancers Join Teens To Save Their Local Theater Production
It hasn't been only Broadway with a broken heart during these coronavirus times. Youth around the country have also experienced canceled auditions, shows and programs while theater companies are scrambling to keep the arts alive and exciting online. So this former Broadway performer & dance teacher did something about it.
Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, cast member of the Broadway 2001 42nd Street revival is familiar with the power of theater during difficult times especially with this show. Her cast performed 42nd Street 2 days after the tragedy of 9/11.
"It was not only an extremely difficult time for all of us in the cast but also a powerful experience to be able to lift the spirits of grieving New Yorkers. I wanted the students to be a part of something so meaningful and positive as we overcome our circumstances today" said Tamlyn.
During the March shut down, Tamlyn was preparing her current students for a pre-professional production of 42nd Street at San Diego Music Theater (SDMT) where she was to be the choreographer. Tamlyn's been teaching teens the original choreography of 42nd STREET for a few years and they were so excited to finally perform in this glorious tap musical at one of San Diego's most beloved professional theaters.
The audition was canceled and given the unknown length of this theatrical pause, Tamlyn decided to feature her students now and had a surprise in mind. She reached out her Broadway cast members asking if they would join in. "I'll do it!" claimed Amy Dolan and 10 more yeses followed, including Cheryl Baxter from the original 1980's Broadway cast. They all wanted to help these teens feel special and experience what we did two nearly decades ago.
Together teens and Broadway performers are dancing their hearts out Covid style in a compilation video produced and edited by Tamlyn's student, SDMT alumni and 2020 high school graduate heading to Manhattan School of Music in the fall, Piatt Pund (also featured in the video) to raise awareness and funds for the San Diego Music Theater.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Campaign For Using 'Memory' at Rallies
According to Page Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber is officially taking legal action against Donald Trump. As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Cats veteran ...
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
How well do you know your Broadway fonts? Take our quiz to find out if you can figure out the show from the font!...
Amanda Kloots Shares Details of Husband Nick Cordero's Memorial, and What is Helping Her Through This Difficult Time
Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to share details about a private memorial that was held for her husband, Nick Cordero, and how she is working through ...
Exclusive: Audra McDonald Sings 'Down With Love' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual se...
VIDEO: On This Day, July 12- Patti LuPone Opens SUNSET BOULEVARD on the West End
On this day in 1993, Patti LuPone starred as Norma Desmond in the premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard....
Casts of 30 ROCK, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND and More to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced this week's lineup for 'Stars in the House' featuring cast members from 30 Rock and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend....