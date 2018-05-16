VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 5- Steven Hoggett's Choreography Gives ONCE the Golden Touch

On Day 5 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate multiple Tony nominated choreographer, Steven Hoggett, who is nominated this year for his work on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Steven's recent Broadway credits include The Crucible, The Last Ship, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time (also West End), Rocky: The Musical, The Glass Menagerie (also West End, EIF), Once (Obie Award, Lortel Award, Calloway Award), Green Day's American Idiot and Peter and the Starcatcher (Lortel Award).

Other recent choreography credits include Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (West End), St Joan (The Public), The Twits (Royal Court), Let The Right One In (St. Ann's Warehouse and West End), The Light Princess (National Theatre), Rigoletto (Met Opera), Dr Dee (Manchester International Festival), Hunter, 365, The Bacchae (also Associate Director), Black Watch (also Associate Director, Olivier Award, St. Ann's Warehouse) and The Wolves In The Walls (National Theatre of Scotland). As Director, recent credits include Close to You (West End & NYTW) and War Correspondents (Helen Chadwick).

Steven was co-founder and Artistic Director of Frantic Assembly Theatre Company. Credits for the company include Little Dogs (with National Theatre Wales), Lovesong, Beautiful Burnout, Othello and Stockholm. With Scott Graham, Steven co-wrote The Frantic Assembly Book Of Devising Theatre (Routledge). Steven has provided choreography for music videos for artists including Imogen Heap, Bright Light, Bright Light, Goldfrapp and Calvin Harris. Film credits include Freak Show (Maven Pictures) and How To Train Your Dragon 2 (Dreamworks).

Check out Steven's Tony-nominated work on the musical Once at the 2013 ceremony!

