VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 1- Celebrating Chita Rivera's Lifetime of Achievements

For our first fabulous Tony memory, we turn to the incomparable Chita Rivera, who is being honored this year for a lifetime of achievement in the theatre.

An accomplished and versatile actress/singer/dancer, Chita Rivera has won two Tony Awards as Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her work in The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She has received eight additional Tony nominations for her work in shows such as The Dancer's Life. Nine, Jerry's Girls, Merlin. Chicago, Bye, Bye Birdie, and Bring Back Birdie.

Rivera was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009, she received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002, and this year she receives her very own Tony honor for Lifetime Achievement!

Let's take a look back at Chita's last visit to the Tony stage with John Doyle's revival of Kander and Ebb's classic musical, The Visit.

