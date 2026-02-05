Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival to Present Kukai Dantza: Nire Txokotik And Xianix Barrera: Quebrada

The Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival will return to Works & Process, co-presented with 92NY and Dormeshia's Ladies in the Shoe Tap Conference. The festival's closing performance features works by Kukai Dantza and Xianix Barrera, set for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128.

Ticket purchase to this performance includes admission to the Rotunda Dance Party with SCUFF Queer Country Dancing at 8 pm.

Founded in 2001 in Errenteria in the Basque country by dancer and choreographer Jon Maya, Kukai Dantza has developed a distinctive form of contemporary dance rooted in Basque culture. Nire Txokotik recalls Maya's beginnings in traditional Basque dance and shows the work of research and collaborations carried out with different choreographers and creators.

Xianix Barrera is a Bessie Award-nominated flamenco dancer, choreographer, and artistic director whose work bridges tradition and innovation. Known for her emotionally charged performances and multidisciplinary creations, she explores themes of resilience, identity, and transformation through flamenco, most recently in her ongoing theatrical work QUEBRADA.

Both companies share excerpts from their works, followed by a moderated discussion offering insight into the choreographers' creative processes.

To conclude the evening, join SCUFF in the rotunda for a line dance takeover. In the queer country dance tradition, SCUFF teaches line dancing and partner dancing as a channel for love and self-expression. Beginner-friendly and inclusive of all levels.

Presented in partnership with Guggenheim Member Mondays.

Kukai Dantza is presented in collaboration with the Cervantes Institute, and made possible through an introduction by Guggenheim Bilbao.

Works & Process Lead Donors

Lead funding provided by Adam and Abigail Flatto, Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Caroline M. Sharp, The Evelyn Sharp Foundation, The SHS Foundation, and Eugene and Jean Stark.

Additional support provided by Jody and John Arnhold, Jeff and Susan Campbell, Cate Caruso, Stuart H. Coleman and Meryl Rosofsky, Paul Cronson, Duke Dang and Charles E. Rosen, Lucy and Philip Dobrin, Elizabeth Sharp Edens and Wes Edens, The Fanwood Foundation, Bart Friedman and Wendy Stein, Agnes Gund, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, Barbara Ritchin, Denise and Andrew Saul, and Randall Sharp.

Works & Process is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process at each step from studio to stage, Works & Process produces fully funded residencies and presents events that go behind the scenes, blending artist discussion and performance highlights. Works & Process events transcend the proscenium, encouraging audiences to spectate and participate beyond the stage, and culminate in receptions in the Guggenheim rotunda to continue the conversation.

Works & Process produces over 25 creative residencies annually. Expanding from our bubble residency program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process now has a network of over a dozen partners in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. In over 100 Works & Process residencies, supporting over 1,000 artists, incubated works have been recognized with awards and grants, and have toured nationally-and internationally with the U.S. State Department. These out-of-town residencies provide 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, access to health insurance enrollment, industry-leading artist fees, and a transportation stipend to facilitate uninterrupted creative process.

Beyond the Guggenheim, we also partner with organizations across New York, including 92NY and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division. During the summer, we curate and present free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.