Update: Man Shouting 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump' at FIDDLER Claims to Have Been Expressing Hatred Toward the President

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld reported that on Wednesday night, a man reportedly shouted 'Heil, Hitler, Heil Trump' during intermission at a performance of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre.

Police were called and the man was escorted out by security.

In an update published by the Baltimore Sun, we have now learned that the man, Anthony M. Derlunas, 58, had been "drinking heavily" prior to his outburst, and claims to have been trying to express hatred for President Trump.

According to the police report, Derlunas said that the final scene of the play before intermission reminded him of his hatred for the president, which is why he shouted. He said that he was confused when people around him became angry.

BroadwayWorld contributor Cybele Pomeroy was at the performance and commented:

Considering the current rise of virulent anti-Semitism in our country, a tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF seems to make sense as a cultural rallying cry, to remind ourselves that we should be better than this by now, that one group of people blaming another for something or other is often a profiteering tactic. Though we didn't realize it at the time, this was heinously illustrated on that very night. During intermission, while my friend and I were out of the theater, there was an incident in the balcony at the Hippodrome. A man began shouting "Heil Hitler, Heil Trump," leading to panic among audience members, who feared a shooting, and swift action by security, who ensured there wasn't one. Is this our new normal?

