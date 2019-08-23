Broadway Fires Back At Lara Spencer For Laughing About Boys Taking Ballet On GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is at the center of a controversy revolving around her laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes.

"Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William - we'll see how long that lasts..." the host said in a segment in which Spencer reports the "buzziest stories of the day" in Pop News. She goes on to laugh at the thought of the prince taking ballet classes.

Tony Award winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell took to Instagram to call out the program for their insensitive remarks, saying "Really? Some of us take ballet. Some of us win TONY AWARDS cus we took ballet. Miss thing, it's 2019... Get a life."

Other Broadway notables took to Twitter to share their thoughts, including Erich Bergen (Waitress), Keala Settle (Waitress/The Greatest Showman), Julia Murney (Wicked), Andrew Lippa, and more.

Ew, @LaraSpencer. That was disgusting. Dancing is an art and a sport. How dare you. You are officially cancelled - Josh Lamon (@JoshLamon) August 23, 2019

. @LaraSpencer and @GMA - how dare you laugh at Prince George taking up the art form of ballet. How dare you shame boys like this. This is why boys get bullied. You are a grown woman. You should be ashamed of yourself. I am beyond disgusted by your laughter on air. - Scott Alan (@ScottAlan) August 23, 2019

The gag is, show me men like @MaximilienBaud & @garenscribner who are professional ballet dancers put them next to "manly men" & they will be 10x more athletic & fit than most. @LaraSpencer I'm sure you didn't mean to insult, but men can do ballet. Didn't you SEE "Billy Elliot"? - Ellyn Marsh (@ellynmarsh) August 23, 2019

@LaraSpencer Shame on you and your producers. Boys dance in the ballet. Girls are architects. Boys wear pink. Girls drive race cars. Get used it to it and stop spreading this expired gender bullshit on television. https://t.co/XJihjmSGEE - Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) August 23, 2019

No arts education is to be laughed at. Doesn't matter if it's violin, acting, painting or ballet. It's not only instrumental to a well rounded education, but if can often save a child's life. @LaraSpencer do better. - Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) August 23, 2019

I am outraged that @LaraSpencer mocked a boy for taking ballet on @ABCNetwork. I've worked for @Disney, the parent company, & I've been so proud of my affiliation because of Disney's culture of inclusion & acceptance. appalled this boy was laughed at on @GMA. An apology is due. - Telly Leung (@tellyleung) August 23, 2019

Dear @LaraSpencer, may George's love of dance continue for his entire life.



Shame on you for so publicly shaming a child,



for diminishing the value of the arts



and above all, for solidifying FAR outdated gender "norms." - Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) August 23, 2019

@LaraSpencer given your platform you should remember your words have power. Today you were a part of the massive problem that is bullying in this country. You're a parent, you should know better mam'. @GMA - Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) August 23, 2019

Check out the video of the segment, and Jerry Mitchell's response below.





