Broadway Fires Back At Lara Spencer For Laughing About Boys Taking Ballet On GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Aug. 23, 2019  

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is at the center of a controversy revolving around her laughing at Prince George (aged 6), the future King of England, for taking ballet classes.

"Prince William said Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you Prince William - we'll see how long that lasts..." the host said in a segment in which Spencer reports the "buzziest stories of the day" in Pop News. She goes on to laugh at the thought of the prince taking ballet classes.

Tony Award winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell took to Instagram to call out the program for their insensitive remarks, saying "Really? Some of us take ballet. Some of us win TONY AWARDS cus we took ballet. Miss thing, it's 2019... Get a life."

Other Broadway notables took to Twitter to share their thoughts, including Erich Bergen (Waitress), Keala Settle (Waitress/The Greatest Showman), Julia Murney (Wicked), Andrew Lippa, and more.

Check out the video of the segment, and Jerry Mitchell's response below.




