Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 14
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 14, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/15/2018 Submission in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geffen Playhouse
10/15/2018 Submission in ONCE at Pioneer Theatre Company
10/15/2018 OPEN Dancers in LIVE STREAMING HOLIDAY EVENT at Broadway Cares
10/16/2018 - 10/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BE MORE CHILL at Lyceum Theater
10/16/2018 Submission in AMERICAN MARIACHI **Updated** at Arizona Theatre Company
10/16/2018 - 10/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at Train Times Broadway LP
10/16/2018 Submission in WEST SIDE STORY at New Paradigm Theatre Company
10/16/2018 Submission in JULIUS CAESAR at Showcase
10/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FIRST RESPONDERS at Erasing the Distance
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CHICAGO at Fulton Theatre Company
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CHICAGO at Fulton Theatre Company
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CHICAGO at Fulton Theatre Company
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CHICAGO at Fulton Theatre Company
10/16/2018 Submission in CHICAGO at Fulton Theatre Company
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in AUGUST RUSH at Developmental Lab
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in AUGUST RUSH at Developmental Lab
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in FROZEN at National Tour
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in FROZEN at National Tour
10/16/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AIN'T NO MO at New York Shakespeare Festival
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ALMOST FAMOUS at Developmental Lab
10/16/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ALMOST FAMOUS at Developmental Lab
10/17/2018 Submission in THE HUMANS at Various Producers
10/17/2018 Submission in THE EMPEROR'S NIGHTINGALE at Pan Asian Repertory
10/17/2018 Submission in ANNA KARENINA at Denver Center for the Performing Arts
10/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RIVENDELL THEATRE ENSEMBLE at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
10/17/2018 Submission in ANTIGONE at Center Stage Associates
10/17/2018 Submission in THE GOOD BOOK at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
10/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF STRANGER THINGS at Rockwell Table & Stage
10/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ONCE at Various Producers
10/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE CHILDREN at Studio Theatre
