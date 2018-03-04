Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Mar. 4
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, March 4, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
3/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in EVITA at Bay Street Theater
3/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in EVITA at Bay Street Theater
3/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HOPE SUMMER REPERTORY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Hope Summer Repertory Theatre
3/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Aurora Civic Center Authority
3/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATREWORKS SILICON VALLEY 2018-19 SEASON at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
3/5/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GRETNA THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Gretna Productions Inc.
3/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MAME at North Shore Music Theatre
3/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MAME at North Shore Music Theatre
3/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAME at North Shore Music Theatre
3/5/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAME at North Shore Music Theatre
3/5/2018 - 3/6/2018 OPEN in AVENUE Q and GREASE at MNM Theatre Company
3/5/2018 - 3/6/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in SIERRA REPERTORY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Sierra Repertory Theatre
3/5/2018 Submission in THE JEWISH KING LEAR at Metropolitan Playhouse
3/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in EAST LYNNE THEATER COMPANY 2018 SEASON at East Lynne Theater Company
3/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Dancers in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at San Diego Musical Theatre
3/6/2018 - 3/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHAKESPEARE AND COMPANY 2018 SPT and LORT SEASONS at Shakespeare & Company
3/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Aurora Civic Center Authority
3/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Aurora Civic Center Authority
3/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ANASTASIA at Broadhurst Theatre
3/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BERKSHIRE THEATRE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Berkshire Theatre Festival
3/6/2018 - 3/8/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DETROIT PUBLIC THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON at Detroit Public Theatre
3/6/2018 - 3/7/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PETERBOROUGH PLAYERS 2018 SUMMER SEASON **Revised** at Peterborough Players Inc.
3/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at Old Globe
3/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in KINKY BOOTS at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
3/6/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in KINKY BOOTS at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
3/6/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PETER PAN **RESCHEDULED** at Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College
3/7/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at San Diego Musical Theatre
3/7/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HELLO, DOLLY! at The Shubert Theatre
3/7/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HELLO, DOLLY! at The Shubert Theatre
3/7/2018 - 3/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MICHIGAN SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Michigan Shakespeare Festival
