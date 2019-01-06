Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jan. 6
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, January 6, 2019 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com! To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
1/7/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at Developmental Lab
1/7/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at Developmental Lab
1/7/2019 - 1/9/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in REMY BUMPPO 2018-19 SEASON at Remy Bumppo Productions
1/7/2019 OPEN Dancers in SPIRIT OF ALOHA at Walt Disney World Company
1/7/2019 OPEN Singers in SPIRIT OF ALOHA at Walt Disney World Company
1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in BARTER THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Barter Theatre
1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in CYMBELINE at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
1/7/2019 Stage Manager in CYMBELINE at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS **Revised** at Booth Theatre
1/7/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Triad Stage
1/7/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Triad Stage
1/7/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Triad Stage
1/7/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MAN OF LA MANCHA at Triad Stage
1/7/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in RESOLVING HEDDA at Washington Stage Guild
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WICKED at National Tour
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WICKED at National Tour
1/8/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in NAKED BOYS SINGING at NBSNYC LLC
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OKLAHOMA! **Updated** at Circle on the Square Theatre
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at Developmental Lab
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL at Developmental Lab
1/8/2019 OPEN Singers in WALT DISNEY WORLD at Walt Disney World Company
1/8/2019 - 1/9/2019 Submission in BR'ER COTTON **Revised** at Vanguard Repertory Company
1/8/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in GATZ at Elevator Repair Service Theater, Inc.
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BARTER THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Barter Theatre
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BARTER THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Barter Theatre
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BARTER THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Barter Theatre
1/8/2019 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BARTER THEATRE 2019 SEASON at Barter Theatre
1/8/2019 Equity Principal Auditions in NEBRASKA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 at Nebraska Shakespeare Festival
1/8/2019 Submission in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Lamb's Players Theatre
