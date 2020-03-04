Up On The Marquee: PLAZA SUITE, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews beginning March 13, 2020 and an official opening night set for April 13, 2020.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

As previously announced, two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy Award® winner Sarah Jessica Parker will lead the cast. Joining them for the upcoming Boston and Broadway productions of Plaza Suite are Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado.

Plaza Suite will mark the first time Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will share a Broadway stage since the 1995 revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. This event will also mark Broderick's return to the words of Neil Simon, having won his first Tony Award for creating the role of Eugene Jerome in Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs, followed by its sequel, Biloxi Blues.

Two world-class actors play three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for the Neil Simon Play a?oePlaza Suitea?? starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker on March 4, 2020 at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.



