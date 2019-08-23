Freestyle Love Supreme
Click Here for More Articles on Freestyle Love Supreme

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre

Aug. 23, 2019  

Freestyle Love Supreme will play a limited 16 week run, opening on Wednesday, October 2, through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Steingart, Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, the show features a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings.

Check out photos of the marquee at the Booth Theatre below!

The group's core company is Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which will include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Perez Flanagan, and many more.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.

buy tickets


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • In The Spotlight: BAT OUT OF HELL'S Andrew Polec and Lena Hall
  • Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre
  • Up On The Marquee: BETRAYAL Arrives on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Times Square With New Billboard
  • Photo Flashback: Remembering Hal Prince
  • Photo Coverage: Ben Rimalower Brings PATTI ISSUES Back to The Green Room 42