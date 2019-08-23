Up On The Marquee: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Takes Over the Booth Theatre

Freestyle Love Supreme will play a limited 16 week run, opening on Wednesday, October 2, through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Steingart, Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman, the show features a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings.

Check out photos of the marquee at the Booth Theatre below!

The group's core company is Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which will include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Perez Flanagan, and many more.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Booth Theatre on August 22, 2019 in New York City.



