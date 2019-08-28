Universal Temple Of The Arts  Presents STATEN ISLAND JAZZ FESTIVAL 32

Experience Staten Island's longest-running jazz festival hosted by Sheila Anderson, author and on-air personality, WBGO, 88.3 FM on October 20, 2019. Staten Island JAZZ Festival 32 tickets are on sale now at: https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/00005702AD92461B

Universal Temple of the Arts (UTA) will celebrate its legacy of promoting, preserving and presenting jazz in a new location -- the famed, historic St. George Theatre in the landmark neighborhood of St. George, 2 blocks from the Staten Island Ferry, with on-site parking. www.stgeorgetheatre.com.

For over three decades, UTA has presented the Staten Island JAZZ Festival to critical acclaim and loyal audiences. Regardless of the borough, city, state or country enthusiasts and lovers of jazz come from, a unique and memorable experience, which UTA consistently produces, awaits every ticket holder. In fact, 90% of survey responses from attendees confirm that the festival offers affordable entertainment options, and they look forward to the event every October.

The festival has evolved into a repository of jazz history featuring award-winning artists every year. This year's lineup includes Reggie Workman presents New Stars on This Horizon, Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, Leopoldo Fleming Afro-Caribbean Jazz Ensemble, Danny Mixon Quartet with Antoinette Montague, Jeannine Otis, Karlus Trapp, Sylvester Scott, Ray Scro and more.

Now 52 years old, the organization has established relationships with musicians, dancers, educators, visual artists, elected officials, community and faith-based organizations, and tourism outlets contributing to the extraordinary world of jazz with highly respected dynamic cultural arts and education programs that benefit youth and families in Staten Island. All proceeds from the Festival support FREE year-round arts and educational programs.

"As we enter into our third decade as Staten Island's oldest continuously-run jazz festival, we remain committed to presenting iconic and popular jazz artists as well showcasing Staten Island performers who stand tall delivering their understanding of this world-wide, cherished music called jazz. Like New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz and gumbo, the Staten Island JAZZ Festival cooks with jazz music, dance, song and spoken word. Universal Temple of the Arts thinks of JAZZ in all capital letters. We explore every aspect of the art form." Said, Sajda Musawwir Ladner, Artistic and Executive Director Universal Temple of the Arts.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You