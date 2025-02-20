United Palace Will Celebrate 10 Years of HAMILTON With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Hamilton on Broadway with a series of recent films starring the original Broadway cast of the musical. All screenings will be at the United Palace in Washington Heights, which turns 95 later this month. After each screening, attendees will be treated to a special conversation between the United Palace's good friend, patron, and neighbor, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the original Hamilton cast member starring in the film. The movies are FREE, with tickets available for reservation a week before each screening.

Miranda has supported Movies at the United Palace since 2013, when he helped the theatre's fundraising campaign to purchase a new projector, screen, and surround sound system to return movies to the theatre after a 40-year hiatus. Miranda's previous series focused on New York City-based titles and, in 2024, "Movies We Missed" due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes. Past guests include Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Spike Lee, Rita Moreno, Hugh Jackman, Billy Crystal, and Danai Gurira.

Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda is sponsored by the Miranda Family Fund.

2025 Calendar of Movies at the United Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda

March 10 - Satisfied (2024)

Special Guest: Renée Elise Goldsberry

A documentary about Renée Elise Goldsberry's journey navigating motherhood and her Tony Award-winning role as Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking musical Hamilton.

April 28 - West Side Story (2021)

Special Guest: Ariana DeBose

Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the classic 1957 musical co-starring Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, an original Hamilton ensemble member who also played “The Bullet,” as Anita.

May 5 - Details to be announced closer to event

June 2 - One Night in Miami (2020)

Special Guest: Leslie Odom Jr.

A fictionalized account of a real meeting in 1964 between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke, portrayed by Leslie Odom Jr., the Tony Award-winning originator of the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

September 7 - Details to be announced closer to event

Since free tickets to Miranda's screenings usually “sell” out within minutes of their release, the United Palace is offering Movies at the Palace Members the opportunity to reserve their tickets ahead of the rush. Membership benefits are outlined here.

The screenings with Lin-Manuel Miranda are part of the United Palace's year-long season of movies focused on the theme of community. The year kicks off on the United Palace's 95th birthday, February 22, with a Star Wars triple-feature: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. The day-long celebration will feature interactive entertainment such as stormtroopers from Empire City Garrison, a Yoda impression contest, a costume parade across the stage, and lightsaber duel. Tickets to the anniversary celebration are on sale now at unitedpalace.org.

United Palace: The history of the United Palace begins in 1930 when it opened as one of five Loew's “Wonder Theatres,” premiere vaudeville and movie houses located in four boroughs and New Jersey. The outrageously ornate architecture was designed by noted architect Thomas Lamb (Cort Theater, the former Ziegfeld Theatre) and decorative specialist Harold Rambusch (Waldorf Astoria, Radio City Music Hall). Noted architecture critic David Dunlap described the ornate interior as “Byzantine-Romanesque-Indo-Hindu-Sino-Moorish-Persian-Eclectic-Rococo-Deco.” With nearly 3,400 seats the United Palace is Manhattan's 4th largest theatre. It hosts concerts (Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Bad Bunny, Wilco), TV and film shoots (Only Murders in the Building, John Wick 3), movie premieres (Halftime, In the Heights, High Strung - Free Dance), and other corporate and community events. The in-house selection of state-of-the-art technology updates the 1930 opulence for 21st century audiences.

Miranda Family Fund: For over 40 years, the Miranda Family has championed community activism. They have created and supported institutions that have served both underserved populations in Upper Manhattan and communities throughout New York City, across the country, and in Puerto Rico. Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda are proud parents to Luz Miranda-Crespo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Miguel Towns. Now as adults, Luz and Lin-Manuel are married to Luis Crespo and Vanessa Nadal, respectively, with children of their own. They continue to foster the family's commitment to advocacy for education, the arts, and social justice - along with a sustained focus on relief and rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria.