U.S. Premiere of Ballet Preljocaj's GRAVITY to be Presented at The Joyce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joyce Theater Foundation will present the return of France’s acclaimed Ballet Preljocaj with the U.S. premiere of Gravity, October 21–26.

In its U.S. premiere, Gravity sees Ballet Preljocaj, under the direction of visionary choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, transform the laws of physics into a living, breathing spectacle. This bold contemporary ballet contemplates mass, weight, space, and speed, turning them into raw materials for a striking choreographic language. Since its debut at the Biennale de la danse de Lyon, Gravity has captivated audiences at major European venues including Paris’s Chaillot – Théâtre National and Grande Halle de La Villette, the Opéra Royal du Château de Versailles, and the Grand Théâtre de Provence in Aix-en-Provence—building anticipation for its long-awaited arrival in New York. With a company celebrated for its precision, athleticism, and artistry, Ballet Preljocaj conjures a kinetic universe where dancers tilt, tumble, and soar, suspended in the constant push and pull between freedom and restraint. Propelled by an evocative score and sculpted with stark visual clarity, Gravity stretches between the abstract and the concrete, putting a poetic spin on the invisible forces that shape our everyday lives. What begins as a study of science evolves into an inquiry into human connection—at once intellectual and emotional, physical and metaphysical—leaving audiences suspended between the known and the unknown.

ABOUT BALLET PRELJOCAJ

Founded in 1984 by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj, Ballet Preljocaj has grown into one of Europe’s most celebrated contemporary dance companies. Based in Aix-en-Provence at the Pavillon Noir—a space built expressly for the company—the troupe comprises around 30 dancers and has produced over 60 works, ranging from abstract, experimental pieces to expansive narrative ballets. Now recognized as France’s National Choreographic Centre for the Provence–Alpes–Côte d’Azur region, Ballet Preljocaj performs internationally more than 100 times each year and is acclaimed for its distinctive blend of classical technique, conceptual depth, and theatrical innovation. This U.S. tour of Ballet Preljocaj is supported by the Paris French Institute.

ABOUT ANGELIN PRELJOCAJ

Born near Paris in 1957 to Albanian immigrant parents, Angelin Preljocaj trained in classical ballet before turning to contemporary dance, studying with Karin Waehner, Merce Cunningham, Zena Rommett, and Viola Farber. His choreography fuses physical intensity with intellectual rigor, exploring philosophical and political themes through movement. Among his most celebrated works are Roméo et Juliette, Snow White, Swan Lake, Annonciation, and Le Parc. His creations have been commissioned by leading companies around the world, including La Scala, the Paris Opera Ballet, and New York City Ballet. A recipient of numerous awards—including the Grand Prix National de la Danse and a Bessie Award—Preljocaj continues to shape the evolution of contemporary ballet through both innovation and tradition. He was recently appointged to the Academy of Fine Arts in the newly established choreography division.