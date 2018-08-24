AMERICAN SON
UP ON THE MARQUEE: AMERICAN SON Arrives on Broadway!

Aug. 24, 2018  

We've got your first look at the marquee for Broadway's American Son starring Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington, Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan. Check out the photos below!

AMERICAN SON will begin performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite(Costume Design) and Peter Fitzgerald (Sound Design).

American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

UP ON THE MARQUEE: AMERICAN SON Arrives on Broadway!
Theatre Marquee unveiling for Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale starring in 'American Son', written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Kenny Leon at the Booth Theatre on August 24, 2018 in New York City.

