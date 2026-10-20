UNTOLD WAJDA: BLOKOWISKO to Open at La MaMa with Battery Dance

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present Untold Wajda: Blokowisko (The Estate), A dance-theatre spectacle reviving Andrzej Wajda's lost film: a story of love in an oppressed society, told through live electronics, bold choreography and cinematic video. Blanka Barbara Stahl (composer/director) revives a lost cinematic vision of Oscar laureate Andrzej Wajda's, whose never-produced screenplay is based on a true story he heard from an actor in 1972. Performances will run October 22-25.

The script had three attempted film productions but was ultimately never brought to the screen. Marking the centenary of Wajda's birth, this contemporary dance-theatre work gives the story a body and a voice for the first time, weaving multimedia and live performance into a landscape of memory, loss, and resilience.

Created by composer-performer Blanka Barbara Stahl with BAFTA-winning choreographer Anthony Matsena (choreographer) and Ignatius Sokal (UNTOLD Productions), BLOKOWISKO premiered to a sold-out house at London's Southbank Centre in March 2026 and is presented under the patronage of Krystyna and Daniel Olbrychski, close friends of Andrzej Wajda.

This US premier is a diplomatic cultural exchange supported by the Polish Cultural Institute New York, and features a new collaboration with Battery Dance. Performances will take place at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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