UNTOLD WAJDA: BLOKOWISKO to Open at La MaMa with Battery Dance
The production marks the centenary of Wajda's birth and marks the U.S. premiere of the work.
La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will present Untold Wajda: Blokowisko (The Estate), A dance-theatre spectacle reviving Andrzej Wajda's lost film: a story of love in an oppressed society, told through live electronics, bold choreography and cinematic video. Blanka Barbara Stahl (composer/director) revives a lost cinematic vision of Oscar laureate Andrzej Wajda's, whose never-produced screenplay is based on a true story he heard from an actor in 1972. Performances will run October 22-25.
The script had three attempted film productions but was ultimately never brought to the screen. Marking the centenary of Wajda's birth, this contemporary dance-theatre work gives the story a body and a voice for the first time, weaving multimedia and live performance into a landscape of memory, loss, and resilience.
Created by composer-performer Blanka Barbara Stahl with BAFTA-winning choreographer Anthony Matsena (choreographer) and Ignatius Sokal (UNTOLD Productions), BLOKOWISKO premiered to a sold-out house at London's Southbank Centre in March 2026 and is presented under the patronage of Krystyna and Daniel Olbrychski, close friends of Andrzej Wajda.
This US premier is a diplomatic cultural exchange supported by the Polish Cultural Institute New York, and features a new collaboration with Battery Dance. Performances will take place at La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre.
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