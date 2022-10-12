UNBOUND: A HAUS OF HAUNTS, Inspired by the Writings of Emily Dickson, to be Presented at Jefferson Market Library

Thistle, in partnership with the New York Public Library, will present UNBOUND: a haus of haunts, an immersive dance experience inspired by the writings of Emily Dickson. This Halloween-themed event features 15 dancers and takes place every Friday through October 28 at the Jefferson Market Library (425 6th Ave) with performances at 7:30pm, 8:15pm, and 9pm. Reservations for this free event are encouraged, but not required, and can be made at www.thistledanceinc.com/unbound.

In UNBOUND: a haus of haunts, audience members are encouraged to explore all three floors of the historic Jefferson Market Library. Each floor contains a uniquely immersive experience that is interwoven with the other floors. Guests can follow their own impulses by wandering around or focusing on one floor. They can explore the catacombs of a daemon, have an encounter with a witch's coven, or party at the vampire banquet as the story unfolds.



UNBOUND: a haus of haunts was created by director and choreographer Kristen Brooks Sandler with Erin Kei and Kaitlyn Schirard in collaboration with the cast. The ensemble includes Gabbie Ballesteros, Kailin Brown, Sarah Colt, Becca Craig, Angela Joy, Erin Kei, Em King, Maya Kitayama, Mercedes Dawnte Long, Morgana Mauney, Sophie Lee Morris, Lucas Melfi, Melissa Perry, Kaitlyn Schirard, Jeanine Christine Schulze, and Peter Williams with swings Stevie Allen, Aubrie Knapp, Makenzie Martin, and Laura Stile.

Thistle is a dance company that uses movement as its primary language, conjuring wonderfully strange creations that challenge our codified perception of history and lore.

Please visit www.thistledanceinc.com/unbound for more information.

About the Artist

Kristen Brooks Sandler is an award-winning director and choreographer whose work can be seen on screen and on stage. Purple-haired & proudly queer, she is committed to physical storytelling, believing in movement as the universal language that bridges the gap between audience and artistry. On stage, she has choreographed original dance creations and musicals as well as directed for regional and international theaters. Her screen credits include work on set with Nickelodeon, International Film Channel, and Hallmark, and her films have been featured in festivals in over 30 countries. Her first original creation, Gilded, won the award for Best Dance and Physical Theater at the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington D.C., and she has since been nominated for and won many awards for her work.



Select Credits: Your Alice (Off-Broadway at BAM, Edinburgh Fringe), Lysistrata Jones (New York Innovative Theater Award Nom - Best Choreography), Young Frankenstein (Fredericia Theater, Denmark), A Chorus Line (Mill Mountain Theatre), Gilded (BAM, Capital Fringe), Shimmer & Shine (Nickelodeon), Sunny Day (Nickelodeon Jr), Sweatsgiving (International Film Channel), Hunchback of Notre Dame (Associate, Gothenburg Opera, Sweden), Jesus Christ Superstar (Associate, Signature Theater. Helen Hayes Nomination).



Before leading her own rehearsal rooms, Kristen toured the world as a performer alongside such creators as Andy Blankenbuehler, Savion Glover, Karma Camp & Connor Gallagher.