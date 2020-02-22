UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's For Tuesday Feb. 25th, 2020 Edition

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! returns to Drexler's for its Tuesday Feb. 25th, 2020 edition.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Feb. 25th, 2020 ed.):





The Return Of Josh Homer!

Il Maestro Massimo Cannistraro!

Uncut Gem Courtney Mclean!

Wonder Wall Tommy Amado!

Infinite Jest Gregory Hall!

The International Serine A. Prive!

Kid Buckets Asif Khan!

Cleveland's Finest Jason Reynard!

With special guest host G-Man Brandon Trusso! Featuring The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi and The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner! DJ'd By Prodigal UG! The Son Richard James!





