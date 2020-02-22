UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's For Tuesday Feb. 25th, 2020 Edition
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! returns to Drexler's for its Tuesday Feb. 25th, 2020 edition.
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue
This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Feb. 25th, 2020 ed.):
- The Return Of Josh Homer!
- Il Maestro Massimo Cannistraro!
- Uncut Gem Courtney Mclean!
- Wonder Wall Tommy Amado!
- Infinite Jest Gregory Hall!
- The International Serine A. Prive!
- Kid Buckets Asif Khan!
- Cleveland's Finest Jason Reynard!
With special guest host G-Man Brandon Trusso! Featuring The One True King of UG! Todd Montesi and The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner! DJ'd By Prodigal UG! The Son Richard James!
