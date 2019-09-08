UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's

Sep. 8, 2019  

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's

Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Sept. 10th, 2019 ed.):

  • Supastar Nina Tarr!
  • Ribald Rich Carucci!
  • The Classic Calvin Cato!
  • Quick-Witted Josh Comers!
  • One Of A Kind Sharon Simon!
  • Stone Cold Joe Pontillo!
  • The Crafty Aaron F. Young!
  • Hey, It's Mary Lou Gamba!
  • & The Beav, Jon Gardiner!

Special Guest Host This Week Mr. Sasha Guillaume!
Featuring King of UG! Todd Montesi & The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner, plus Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Rob McClure To Lead The World Premiere Of MRS. DOUBTFIRE At The 5th Avenue Theatre
  • Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen, and Shuler Hensley Join THE MUSIC MAN
  • Digital Lottery Announced For DERREN BROWN: SECRET
  • Eric McCormack, Laurie Metcalf, Melissa Benoist, And More Set For CONCERT FOR AMERICA Benefiting The National Immigration Law Center
  • VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Takes Over Times Square!
  • Full Casting Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in London; Plus Get a First Look at the Set Design!