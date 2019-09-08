UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's

Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Sept. 10th, 2019 ed.):



Supastar Nina Tarr!

Ribald Rich Carucci!

The Classic Calvin Cato!

Quick-Witted Josh Comers!

One Of A Kind Sharon Simon!

Stone Cold Joe Pontillo!

The Crafty Aaron F. Young!

Hey, It's Mary Lou Gamba!

& The Beav, Jon Gardiner!

Special Guest Host This Week Mr. Sasha Guillaume!

Featuring King of UG! Todd Montesi & The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner, plus Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!





