UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Comes to Drexler's
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue
This Week's Guests: (Tuesday Sept. 10th, 2019 ed.):
- Supastar Nina Tarr!
- Ribald Rich Carucci!
- The Classic Calvin Cato!
- Quick-Witted Josh Comers!
- One Of A Kind Sharon Simon!
- Stone Cold Joe Pontillo!
- The Crafty Aaron F. Young!
- Hey, It's Mary Lou Gamba!
- & The Beav, Jon Gardiner!
Special Guest Host This Week Mr. Sasha Guillaume!
Featuring King of UG! Todd Montesi & The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner, plus Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!