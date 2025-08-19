Two-Week Celebration Of Dance Legend Gerald Arpino Comes to The Joyce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joyce Theater Foundation will continue its fall season with the Arpino Dance Festival, a stirring tribute to choreographer Gerald Arpino, whose creative force helped shape the course of American ballet. In a first-time collaboration with The Gerald Arpino Foundation, this two-week engagement runs September 30–October 12. Tickets, priced $17–$82 (including fees), are available at Joyce.org or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

Bringing together a powerhouse roster of dancers from across the country—including artists from The of Chicago Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, San Francisco Ballet, Houston Ballet, Ballet West, Oklahoma City Ballet, and the project-based company, AVID Dance—the Arpino Dance Festival offers an unprecedented celebration of the legacy of Gerald Arpino, longtime artistic director and co-founder, along with Robert Joffrey, of The Joffrey Ballet of Chicago. A true architect of American ballet, Arpino crafted works that merged technical bravura with theatrical daring, sensuality, and spiritual depth. Signature ballets such as Light Rain, Round of Angels, and Sea Shadow will be performed alongside rarities not seen in New York for over three decades—offering audiences a rare and thrilling opportunity to rediscover a bold choreographic voice that helped define a generation of dance.

A native New Yorker, Gerald Arpino (1923–2008) was a pioneering choreographer and co-founder of The of Chicago Ballet. Renowned for his innovative, emotionally resonant ballets, he created more than one-third of the company's repertoire and led it as Artistic Director from 1988 to 2007. His choreography, known for its bold theatricality and spiritual undercurrents, helped define a modern American ballet aesthetic. Arpino's enduring contributions continue to inspire dancers and audiences around the world.