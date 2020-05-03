Two Texas Movie Theater Chains, EVO and Santikos, Will Reopen This Week With New Guidelines in Place

EVO, a movie theater chain in Texas, is planning to reopen with a new check-in process, Variety reports.. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now allowing movie theaters to reopen, as long as they only operate at 25% of their usual capacity (or 50% in rural counties).

EVO Entertainment Inc. CEO Mitchell Roberts said they are implementing an "airport security-style check-in."

The new process will include asking patrons if they have had flu symptoms, taking their temperature, and requiring masks. If any patron has a temperature above 100.4, they will be turned away.

Another theater chain, Santikos, will require employees to wear masks, but not patrons.

CEO Tim Handren says, "It's gonna be incredibly, incredibly safe. We're going to be a finely tuned machine with all the protocols that are required."

Both EVO and Santikos plan to implement spaced out seating and new cleaning procedures. They also will both charge a discounted rate for tickets, just $5, or $3 for children at EVO theaters.

Read more on Variety.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You