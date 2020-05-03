Two Texas Movie Theater Chains, EVO and Santikos, Will Reopen This Week With New Guidelines in Place
EVO, a movie theater chain in Texas, is planning to reopen with a new check-in process, Variety reports.. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is now allowing movie theaters to reopen, as long as they only operate at 25% of their usual capacity (or 50% in rural counties).
EVO Entertainment Inc. CEO Mitchell Roberts said they are implementing an "airport security-style check-in."
The new process will include asking patrons if they have had flu symptoms, taking their temperature, and requiring masks. If any patron has a temperature above 100.4, they will be turned away.
Another theater chain, Santikos, will require employees to wear masks, but not patrons.
CEO Tim Handren says, "It's gonna be incredibly, incredibly safe. We're going to be a finely tuned machine with all the protocols that are required."
Both EVO and Santikos plan to implement spaced out seating and new cleaning procedures. They also will both charge a discounted rate for tickets, just $5, or $3 for children at EVO theaters.
Read more on Variety.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A Brooklyn College student and accomplished pianist has brought together a mix of 300 musicians from 15 different countries for a virtual video perfor... (read more)
Breaking News: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations
a??a??a??a??a??a??a??The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of... (read more)
Confirmed! Ralph Fiennes to Play 'Miss Trunchbull' in MATILDA Movie Musical
Ralph Fiennes will head to the big screen in MATILDA THE MUSICAL... (read more)
BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.... (read more)
VIDEO: Preview Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Birthday Celebration with Glenn Close, Michael Ball & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall Celebration will stream today as The Shows Must Go On continues! Fans ca... (read more)
Ted and Joseph Brunetti Launch Virus Protection Kit to Benefit Nick Cordero
Nick Cordero was admitted into an intensive care unit and diagnosed with the Coronavirus on March 31. Since then, his wife, Amanda Kloots, has been po... (read more)