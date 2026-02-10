Trio Terrano Set to Perform at St. John's in the Village

​On Sunday, March 8th at 3pm at St. John's in the Village, Composers Concordance will present Trio Terrano in a concert of riveting new music written for violin, cello, and piano. Featured on the program are Gene Pritsker's 'Everything Profound,' Audrey Morse's 'Tintagel Castle and Merlin's Cave,' and Lynn Bechtold's 'What If,' plus music by Anton Arensky, Dan Cooper, Walter Rabl, and Paul Schoenfield. The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

FUNDA CIZMECIOGLU

performs across a broad musical spectrum and maintains extensive collaborations in the classical and interdisciplinary experimental music scenes in New York City. She frequently performs in both pop-up style non-traditional concert venues and renowned traditional concert halls such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the Feldstein Immersion Room at the Avery Fisher Center for Music and Media. Funda performs frequently with Composers Concordance Ensemble, New York Composers Circle and Broadway shows. Crossing over into the rock, pop and dance world, she has toured with Pink Martini, Peter Gabriel, Gloria Gaynor, Kishi Bashi, Frank Sinatra Jr., Johnny Mathis, and Kanye West, Suzanne Vega , Max Pollak. Funda holds a Master of Music degree and a Professional Studies Diploma in Violin Performance from Mannes College of The New School University in New York City. She earned her Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from the State Conservatory of Mimar Sinan University in Istanbul, Turkey and a Performance Diploma from the International Academy at Mozarteum University in Salzburg, Austria. Funda is an avid swimmer, managing to fit miles of swimming into her everyday routine in New York City.

LESI MEI

has been involved in many fields - such as bioengineering and kinesiology - but piano and classical music have molded her into the person she is. In front of the keys, her background and personality manifest in dazzling virtuosity and stunning musicality. She was the first call pianist for Beijing International Orchestra before traveling the U.S. coast to coast performing in festivals as the Mostly Modern Festival in Saratoga Springs, International Keyboard Institute and Festival in New York City, and Olympiad Piano Festival in Colorado Springs, where she was a semifinalist in the concerto competition. Venues she performed. Other places she has performed at include: Steinway Home Beijing, La Plantation Beijing, Beijing Central Conservatory, Birdland Jazz Club NYC, Montclair State University, University of Idaho, Sonoma State University, and various libraries and colleges in San Diego. Lesi has been invited by the Composers Concordance in NYC numerous times to premiere works by Gene Pritsker, Seth Boustead, Dan Cooper, etc. She has also been invited to perform with ensembles such as American Modern Orchestra, La Jolla Symphony, San Diego Winds, the Hausmann Quartet, to name a few. Her performance diploma hails from the European Music Institute in Vienna, under the tutelage of the esteemed Professor Martin Hughes. Lesi is also known for her impeccable timing, sensible touch and the ability to bring out the best of the group whenever she collaborates with other musicians, which makes her in high demand as a collaborative pianist. Lesi runs her private teaching studio at two locations in San Diego: Lemon Grove and Torrey Highlands, where she teaches hard working students aged from 6 to 42. Also, Lesi served on the panel for the inaugural San Diego International Piano Competition for Outstanding Amateurs in Summer 2016. Lesi holds Master of Music degree in Piano Performance from San Diego State University, CA, Master of Science degree in Exercise Physiology from Florida State University, FL, and Bachelor of Engineering in Biological Engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology, CHINA.

CHRISTOPHER CORTEZ

is a Mexican-American cellist based in New York City whose work spans orchestral, chamber, and solo performances across North America, including cross-genre and electronic collaborations. He has appeared in leading venues, including Carnegie Hall, David Geffen Hall, Alice Tully Hall, the Rose Theater at Lincoln Center, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Chicago's Symphony Center, Auditorium Theater, and the Harris Theater for Music and Dance. As an orchestral musician, Cortez has performed under the direction of distinguished conductors such as Peter Oundjian, Jean-Marie Zeitouni, Robert Moody, Alondra de la Parra, Jane Glover, John Rutter, Markand Thakar, Cliff Colnot, and Michael Morgan. He has performed as principal cellist with ensembles including the New England Symphonic Ensemble, International Pride Orchestra, Ensemble 212, New Camerata Opera, and has appeared as a substitute cellist with the Colorado Music Festival, and section cellist with the New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Chicago Composers Orchestra, Nickel City Opera, Teatro Lirico D'Europa, the Mid-Atlantic Philharmonic Orchestra, and alongside the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. In recent seasons, Cortez was featured as a soloist at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium, performing Eric Whitacre's The Sacred Veil and with The Chelsea Symphony Orchestra in Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 2. As a chamber musician, he has been featured on Chicago's WFMT radio. Cortez is a graduate of the Chicago College of Performing Arts, where he studied with John Sharp and Karen Basrak of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. His musical training includes masterclasses with Daniel Müller-Schott, the American String Quartet, the Borromeo String Quartet, the Ying String Quartet, and additional coachings with Alban Gerhardt. His mentors also include Jurgen de Lemos, Fred Hoeppner, and Matthew Switzer.