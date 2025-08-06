Tony Winner Will Brill to Star in New Indie Dark Comedy THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Will Brill is set to star in The Musical, a new independent dark comedy now filming in Los Angeles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brill takes on the lead role of a frustrated playwright and middle school theater teacher who spirals into chaos after learning his ex-girlfriend is dating his longtime rival, the school principal, played by Rob Lowe.

When his jealousy boils over, Brill’s character hatches a wild scheme to sabotage the principal’s professional ambitions by secretly producing the most inappropriate musical imaginable. The film explores themes of love, ego, artistic revenge, and the absurdity of middle school politics.

Directed by Giselle Bonilla and written by Alexander Heller, The Musical also stars Gillian Jacobs as the ex-girlfriend caught between the two men. The project reunites Bonilla and Heller, both alumni of the American Film Institute, who originally developed the concept as a short film.

Brill won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in Stereophonic. On screen, Brill has been seen in Showtime’s Fellow Travelers as Roy Cohn opposite Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey, and in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. His upcoming slate includes Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing opposite Austin Butler, The Whisper Man with Robert De Niro and Michelle Monaghan, and Being Heumann, directed by CODA’s Sian Heder.