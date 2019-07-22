Tony-Winner Jennifer Ehle Joins Renee Fleming In PENELOPE At Ravinia

Jennifer Ehle, the veteran star of four Tom Stoppard plays-including her Tony-winning turn in his classic The Real Thing-will star alongside soprano Renee Fleming, as the narrator in Stoppard's latest work, Penelope, which was co-commissioned by Ravinia and makes its Chicago premiere in the Martin Theatre Sunday, July 21.

The one-act musical drama inspired by Homer's Odyssey. The collaboration between Stoppard and the Andre Previn turned out to be the composer's final work as he died earlier this year. It was created specifically for Fleming who will sing the role accompanied by the Emerson String Quartet.

Martin Theatre seats are sold out, but a giant video screen has been added to the Lawn, so that audiences who purchase lawn tickets will see the production in its entirety.

Ehle won a British Academy Award for her starring role in the prized 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Her films include Zero Dark Thirty, Contagion, A Quiet Passion, and A Miseducation of Cameron Post. She is the daughter of celebrated actress Rosemary Harris and author John Ehle, who is known as the father of Appalachian literature.





