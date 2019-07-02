Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart Featured In Special Episode Of OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT

In a special episode of OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT titled "Save the Right," airing this Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, cartoon Donald Trump and Ben Shapiro lead a movement to establish equal rights for Conservative Americans. The 28-minute episode stands out from the series with a more cinematic feel and includes a satirical song with Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Hamilton and Aladdin). Additional vocals were provided by Kathryn Allison (Aladdin) and Gabriel Gundacker, who composed the song.

Watch a sneak peak of the episode below!

From executive producers Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht and showrunner R.J. Fried comes this hilarious look into the presidency of Donald Trump, race for the Democratic presidential nomination and back rooms of Congress, animation style. Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump, his band of insiders and family members, and the Democrats vying to unseat them, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures and misdeeds of Washington's power players and billionaire financiers. It's a timely send-up of our always-colorful political spectacle. Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.

OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke serves as lead animator and co-executive producer. Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.

<br />





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You