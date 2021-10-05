Tony Nominee Lenka Peterson Passes Away at 95

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen veteran Lenka Peterson passed away in her New Haven, Connecticut home on September 24. She was 95 years old.

Peterson was born Betty Ann Isacson in Omaha, Nebraska in 1925. One of the first members admitted to New York City's Actors Studio, Peterson's Broadway portrayals included Ella in Sundown Beach (1948), Maude in The Grass Harp (1952), Kitty in The Time of Your Life (1955), Sally and Mary in All the Way Home (1960), Rose in Nuts (1980), and Sarah in Quilters (1984).

Peterson was nominated for a 1985 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Quilters. She guest starred in such early television productions as Hallmark Hall of Fame (1952), The Philco Television Playhouse (1955), and Actors Studio (1949 and 1950).