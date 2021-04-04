Tony-Nominated Actor William 'Biff' McGuire Dies at 94

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony-nominated actor William McGuire, known by his nickname "Biff" has died at age 94.

McGuire made his Broadway debut in 1944 in Bright Boy before going on to play several roles, including in the original cast of South Pacific in 1958.

Other Broadway credits include Make Mine Manhattan, Dance Me a Song, The Time of Your Life, A View From the Bridge, The Greatest Man Alive, The Egghead, Triple Play, Happy Town, Beg Borrow or Steal, Finian's Rainbow, Mary Mary, Beggar on Horseback, Father's Day, The Trial of Catonsville Nine, A Streetcar Named Desire, Conversations With My Father, The Young Man From Atlanta, and Morning's at Seven.

Additionally, McGuire appeared in the touring companies of Make Mine Manhattan, Camelot, and Cactus Flower.

He has been nominated for two Tony Awards, the first in 1997 for The Young Man From Atlanta, and the second for Morning's at Seven in 2002.

McGuire also had a long history at Seattle Rep, having performed in over 30 productions including Saint Joan (1979/80), Noises Off, (1986/87), and A Flaw in the Ointment (1993/94)

Read Seattle Rep's statement remembering McGuire here.