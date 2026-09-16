Cher Álvarez Shows Off ‘Romantic Gothic’ Look in Exclusive PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Gala Photos

Cher Álvarez is celebrating her Broadway debut — so she’s going all out!

Hours before the leading lady took the stage for the gala performance of Paranormal Activity at the August Wilson Theatre, she exclusively told BroadwayWorld, “I decided to go with two looks because why not?”

Álvarez, who plays Lou in Levi Holloway’s new Broadway horror, said she wanted to embrace the theme for the special evening on Tuesday, September 15, and embody a “very romantic gothic look.”

Though Paranormal Activity officially opened on August 25, the cast and creative team rolled out the red carpet this week to celebrate the show’s grand arrival on Broadway, so Álvarez pulled out all the stops to show up in style.

The actress rented both of her looks from an app called Pickle, on which users can rent high-fashion pieces from nearby neighbors. Álvarez picked out a Helsa black lace dress to don on the red carpet and a De La Vali Nephele mini dress for the afterparty — both from the app.

“I saw a picture of Nicole Kidman when she was doing press for Practical Magic 2, and I always knew that I wanted to go for something witchy — like a bruja,” said Álvarez.

“My main focus [was]: How can I keep this, in a way, classic but also have a sense of… sex appeal. I really do think that this play has a lot of sex appeal,” explained Álvarez — who will celebrate her 32nd birthday in a couple of weeks — joking that she wants to “embrace being beautiful before it flees.”

When it came to accessorizing, Álvarez wanted “to keep it pretty limited,” she said. “Normally, I love all my rings and my bracelets and stuff, but for the first dress, it’ll just be a nice choker.”

She explained that she planned to do her own hair and makeup for the evening and prefers “more of a messier look” to accent her features.

In the audience for Paranormal’s big celebration was her “support system,” including family who flew in from Colorado, friends, mentors and her acting coach. “I’m really excited to have my mom out there,” she said. “She’s seen the show in every city, but it’s just really great that she always makes an effort to come out.”

Though Paranormal Activity toured the United States before landing on Broadway — where it began previews August 14 — Álvarez still felt a few nerves before her big debut on the Main Stem.

“Are you kidding me? This is social anxiety central,” she said jokingly. “No, but it’s going to be really exciting to be back in the room with all of the creatives. I just feel like tonight we’re really doing the show for each other.”

“It's a very surreal moment, but there's also so much gratitude because this is a thing that you always dream about,” Álvarez added. “And it’s happening, and I love sharing the story with every actor that I get to do it on stage with.”

After Álvarez takes her final bow, “I just plan on having a martini!” she admitted.

She wasn’t thinking too far ahead — just trying to soak in every single moment. “I just got to take it one step at a time,” she said, “because it’s my first time really doing a red carpet even.”

As for her mid-evening costume change, Álvarez said, “I feel like one dress isn’t enough!”

“I really want to embrace my femininity,” she explained. “And I don’t want to apologize for that anymore. If I can wear something that makes me feel good and therefore look good, then let's just go for it! I’ve always wanted a costume change. Why not?”

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

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