Tom Viola Pens Touching Tribute to Terrence McNally: '[He] Gave Voice to Both the Voiceless and Those Who Can Stand Tall'
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yestedray, legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away from complications due to coronavirus. Terrence was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic COPD. He was 81 years old.
Today, BC/EFA Executive Director Tom Viola has written a touching tribute to his friend:
Terrence McNally was one of the founding fathers of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Truly among the greatest playwrights in #Broadway history, Terrence gave voice to both the voiceless and those who can stand tall, not only through his art but also his actions.
He was a steadfast champion for civil and LGBTQ rights onstage and off. He gave us unforgettable characters who told delicate, brilliant, courageous and unforgettable stories that reflected the lives and dreams, joys and heartbreak of us all.
Terrence believed the most important function of theatre is to create community. We are so lucky that he included Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in his own community by championing us and our work right from the start. He was a loyal and true friend. A champion and member of our Board of Trustees since our earliest days.
In 1992, Broadway Cares helped publish the book "Broadway Day & Night: Backstage and Behind the Scenes." In it, Terrence wrote: "I am mourning not the Broadway that was but the Broadway that AIDS has seen to it will never be. If this is nostalgia, I don't know how we're expected to handle it except to continue to do the best work we can. It's the only fitting memorial for those we love and have lost."
With that challenge resonating in our hearts today, we join together now and always to honor and remember Terrence by doing "the best work we can" and being the best we can be.
Thank you, Terrence. Our hearts are with you and reach out to console your husband and our dear friend, Tom Kirdahy.
Photos by Davy Mack.
