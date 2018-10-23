Together Again! Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Reunite on THE TODAY SHOW Tomorrow

Wicked's 15th anniversary is fast approaching and it's never been so popular! Original stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth will visit The Today Show tomorrow morning to chat about creating their iconic roles in the show and what it means fifteen years on. Be sure to tune in at 10AM EST tomorrow!

Good news-our original Elphaba and Glinda, @idinamenzel and @KChenoweth, will reunite for a thrillifying interview on the @TODAYshow! Tune in to @nbc tomorrow, 10/24 during the 10AM ET hour and again on Monday, 10/29 at 10PM ET to see them at our #Wicked15 Anniversary Concert. pic.twitter.com/ex8KC5KvGP - Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) October 23, 2018

On October 30, 2003, a little show called Wicked opened at the Gershwin Theatre... the rest is history. Let us be glad! Let us be grateful and rejoycify that it is still around a whopping 15 years later, making it the seventh longest-running show in Broadway history.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, to celebrate Wicked's 15th Anniversary on Broadway this October, NBC will throw a Halloween party for the ages with "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway," airing Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit, Wicked, will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in. Click here for more info.

