Todd & Lesi Come to Machiko Studios Next Month

On November 11th, 2022 at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents a concert event at Michiko Studios featuring virtuosos Todd Rewoldt (alto saxophone) and Lesi Mei (piano) on a program including music by Seth Boustead, Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Todd Rewoldt, and Erwin Schulhoff.

Highlights of this unique program include the East Coast premiere of Boustead's suite 'On Motion,' a 1930's take on German jazz with Schulhoff's 'Hot-Sonate,' and the world premiere of Rewoldt's 'Hommàge à Messiaen,' an amalgam of influences including Olivier Messiaen and Miles Davis. The concert will also feature new arrangements of works from Cooper and Ferrari, as well as the premiere of Pritsker's 'Assiduous Games.'



Michiko Studios - Stage 1 149 W 46th NYC

TICKETS $20 in advance; $30 at the door