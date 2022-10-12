Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Todd & Lesi Come to Machiko Studios Next Month

The performance is on November 11.

Oct. 12, 2022  
On November 11th, 2022 at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents a concert event at Michiko Studios featuring virtuosos Todd Rewoldt (alto saxophone) and Lesi Mei (piano) on a program including music by Seth Boustead, Gene Pritsker, Dan Cooper, Todd Rewoldt, and Erwin Schulhoff.

Highlights of this unique program include the East Coast premiere of Boustead's suite 'On Motion,' a 1930's take on German jazz with Schulhoff's 'Hot-Sonate,' and the world premiere of Rewoldt's 'Hommàge à Messiaen,' an amalgam of influences including Olivier Messiaen and Miles Davis. The concert will also feature new arrangements of works from Cooper and Ferrari, as well as the premiere of Pritsker's 'Assiduous Games.'


Composers Concordance Todd & Lesi Friday, November 11th 7pm ET
Michiko Studios - Stage 1 149 W 46th NYC
TICKETS $20 in advance; $30 at the door


