Roundabout Theatre Company Launches $120 Million Next Stage Campaign for Studio 54 Renovation and Future Programming

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the official public launch of the Next Stage Campaign, a $120 million capital campaign designed to support the organization’s future through renovations, financial investment, and expanded programming.

The campaign was announced May 11 during a pre-show gathering at Dear Friend: A Tribute Concert For Scott Ellis at Studio 54. Check out photos below!

During the event, Roundabout also announced the creation of The Scott Ellis Musical Production Fund, honoring Ellis’s three seasons as Interim Artistic Director and more than three decades of work with the company. The fund will support the development and production of musical theatre at Roundabout.

According to Roundabout, the campaign will support three primary initiatives. The organization will undertake the first comprehensive renovation of Studio 54 in nearly 100 years, preserving the venue’s historic character while modernizing the theatre for artists and audiences. The campaign will also replenish Roundabout’s Board Reserve to support the company’s long-term financial stability and sustain its arts access and education programs across New York City. In addition, funding will support artist residencies, workforce development fellowships, community partnerships, and educational initiatives serving tens of thousands of New Yorkers annually.

The campaign is co-chaired by Katheryn Patterson Kempner and Thomas E. Tuft. Roundabout stated that more than 75 percent of the goal has already been raised, totaling $92 million to date through support from government agencies, members of the Board of Directors and Leadership Council, and private donors.

Roundabout Theatre Company Executive Staff includes Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers, Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, Chief Advancement Officer; Christopher Ashley, Incoming Artistic Director; and Rebecca Habel, Managing Director.

Christopher Ashley said in a statement, “Roundabout’s future will continue to be shaped by the artists who come here to ask bigger questions, take real swings, and respond to our changing world. But in order to make that happen, we need to be able to support our artists, and to make these spaces as inviting and as empowering to them as possible.”

Christopher Nave said, “The Next Stage Campaign comes at a pivotal moment for Roundabout as we complete our first leadership transition in 40 years. Our generous community of donors has come together with our partners in city, state, and federal government to expand our services to students across the city, create a cutting-edge home for musicals, and build the financial strength Todd Haimes always envisioned for Roundabout’s future.”

Studio 54 Renovation Plans

In 2029, Studio 54 will undergo its first comprehensive renovation in almost a century. The redesign, led by David Rockwell and Ennead, will include updated seating and sightlines, upgraded production technology, improved accessibility, sustainability improvements targeting LEED Gold standards, and the excavation of the theatre’s original 1927 orchestra pit.

Roundabout first began using Studio 54 in 1998 after a crane collapse forced the company to relocate Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s production of CABARET. The organization became the permanent owner of the venue in 2003.

Naming Opportunities

As part of the campaign, Roundabout will offer donors the opportunity to name individual seats within Studio 54.

Photo Credit: Yumi Matsuo/Marcus Middleton



Dear Friend: A Tribute Concert For Scott Ellis at Studio 54

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming