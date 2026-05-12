Video: Watch the Full MISCAST26 with Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Caissie Levy, and More





MCC Theater recently presented MISCAST26, the annual musical event featuring Broadway performers singing songs from roles they would not traditionally play. Fans who missed out can now see the the full broadcast of MISCAST26 is now available to stream in full through May 19.

The evening honored Tony Award-winning producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman, as well as MCC Youth Company alum and artist Jose Useche.

The lineup included Nicholas Christopher, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Caissie Levy, Lea Michele, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell Tillman, alongside LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Marla Mindelle, Christiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma Sofia, Sam Tutty, and Jessica Vosk. Will Van Dyke served as musical director.

Check out photos from the show here!

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