THE BOOK OF MORMON Cancels Additional Performances Following Eugene O'Neill Theatre Fire

ATG Entertainment and the Broadway production of The Book of Mormon have announced that performances at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre have been canceled through Sunday, May 17 following a fire at the venue earlier this week.

Read the full statement released by ATG Entertainment and the show's producers here:

"ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon extend their deepest thanks to the firefighters and emergency responders for their bravery and speedy response.

The fire was limited to the follow spot booth of the O’Neill. At this time, the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon are currently working with a team of industry professionals to begin repairs needed to the building.

Performances of The Book of Mormon are canceled through Sunday, May 17. Ticket holders for impacted performances will be notified via their point of purchase to receive refunds or reschedule.

Next week, ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon will provide an update regarding performances, which are anticipated to resume at the Eugene O’Neill in the coming weeks."

The announcement follows a Full Vacate Order issued by the New York City Department of Buildings for the Eugene O’Neill Theatre at 230 West 49th Street. DOB inspectors conducted a structural inspection after the three-alarm fire and reported heavy damage to the spotlight room and sections of the roof. No injuries were reported during the DOB inspection, though one firefighter was injured during the emergency response.

According to the DOB, the fire also spread to a neighboring hotel at 224 West 49th Street, where a Partial Vacate Order was issued for rooms on the fifth floor.

FDNY Fire Chief David Simms said during Monday’s press conference that the building would remain out of service pending repairs. Officials stated the fire originated in an electrical room between the fourth and fifth floors before extending upward toward the roof.

The production said an additional update regarding performances is expected next week and that performances are anticipated to resume “in the coming weeks.”

The Eugene O’Neill Theatre, designed by Herbert J. Krapp and operated by ATG Entertainment, has been home to The Book of Mormon since the musical opened on Broadway in 2011. The production recently celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...