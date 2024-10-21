Tituss Burgess, Norm Lewis & More Join Classic Stage Company 2024 GALA

The event will be held on Monday November 18 at City Winery.
Classic Stage Company has revealed the complete lineup of performers for their 2024 Gala, honoring Tony Award winner Nikki M. James and 11-time Emmy Award winner Frank DiLella. Directed by Daniel Goldstein, CSC’s 2024 Gala will be hosted by Tony Award nominee Jenn Collela and Tony Award nominee Michael James Scott.
The event will be held on Monday November 18, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6pm followed by dinner and performances at 7pm, at City Winery. The evening will raise funds for Classic Stage's mission of creating thought-provoking theater and introducing the power of the classics to thousands of students in New York City every year.
Six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess (Moulin Rouge: The Musical), Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Chicken & Biscuits), Tony Award nominee Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), and Drama League Award winner Ana VillafanÞe (N/A) join the previously announced presenters and performers, which include Yassmin Alers, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Olivier and Grammy Award nominee Caissie Levy Andy Mientus, two-time Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells and Tony Award winner Shaina Taub. Jason Weixelman will serve as the Stage Manager.
Alison Haggerty Stevenson, Ilyssa Coghlan, and Matthew Grossman will serve as Gala Co-Chairs.
Tickets are on sale now at www.classicstage.org/csc-2024-gala. Tickets begin at $1,000, with tables starting at $10,000.
