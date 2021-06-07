Times Square Alliance Hosts 'Taste Of Times Square' Week With Local Restaurants & Live Entertainment

The Times Square Alliance announces the launch of Taste of Times Square Week today, which begins Monday, June 7 and will run through Monday, June 14. The weeklong promotion supports local businesses who have struggled to serve customers during the pandemic and welcomes people back to Times Square as we await the return of Broadway. During Taste of Times Square Week, the twenty-six participating restaurants will feature a special three-course prix fixe menu - appetizers, entrées, and dessert - for only $35 (beverages, tax, and tip not included). Diners can sit indoors or outdoors or get their food delivered or to go as the restaurant offers. Details about participating restaurants (also listed below) and their menus can be found at www.TSq.org/Taste. Taste of Times Square Week is presented in partnership with SEATED and sponsored by T-Mobile.

"On average, we are now seeing 180,000 daily pedestrians in Times Square and are thrilled to continue welcoming back New Yorkers and visitors to the neighborhood, emerging from the pandemic hungry to experience Times Square's amazing restaurants," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "Take this opportunity to eat your way through Times Square and enjoy the live entertainment as the district comes alive this spring."

To enhance your dining experience, Tony's Di Napoli will be activating the plaza at 43rd Street and Broadway with a pop-up, outdoor cafe area, complete with old-school checkered tablecloths and family-style Italian cuisine so that you can dine under the lights and signs of Times Square. Tony's Di Napoli is accepting both reservations (212-221-0100) and walk ins for this unique dining experience.

To continue the tradition of live music at Taste, we have partnered with the Hell's Kitchen Happiness Krewe, which uses artistic and musical performances to spread joy through the neighborhood and drive revenue to restaurants and other small businesses. These performances will pop up throughout the week in front of participating restaurants and will continue to employ artists and musicians who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

In addition to these pop-up performances, we will also showcase Brand New Day, featuring musical performances, a fashion runway show, and dancing in the streets on Friday, June 11 at 11am on the Broadway Plaza between 43rd and 44th Streets. Hosted by NY1's Frank DiLella and a surprise celebrity guest, this event will include dances choreographed by James Alonzo and "Pose" star / choreographer Jason A. Rodriguez, musical performances, and a live fashion runway show featuring summer looks from Macy's private brands modeled by some of Broadway's brightest stars.

The Times Square Alliance has been supporting local restaurants through Taste of Times Square for the past 26 years. This past October the event pivoted to a weeklong promotion, which continues with this iteration.

Participating restaurants:

Barbetta Restaurant

BarDough

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Charlie Palmer Steak NYC

Dos Caminos

Friedman's

Gallaghers Steakhouse

Hard Rock Cafe

Haru Times Square

Havana Central

Hold Fast

House of Brews

Hurley's Saloon

ICHIRAN

Jasmine's Caribbean Cuisine

Le Rivage

O'Donoghue's Bar & Restaurant

M Social Times Square

Pasta Lovers Trattoria

Playwright Celtic Club

P.S. Kitchen

Saar Indian Bistro and Bar

Seamore's Market Bar & Restaurant

Tito Murphy's

Tony's Di Napoli

Trattoria Trecolori

Learn more at www.TSQ.org/Taste.