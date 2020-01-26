Tim Minchin is Appointed a Member of the Order of Australia

Tim Minchin has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to the performing arts, and to the community!

Minchin's official Twitter account revealed the honor this morning.

He chatted with The Standard about how it feels to be recognized.

"I found it a genuinely - though the word makes me squirm - humbling experience," he said. "People from different backgrounds working in different fields being acknowledged for doing extraordinary things. It's truly an honour to be amongst them,"

Tim Minchin has been celebrated globally for writing the music and lyrics for Matilda the Musical, which has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed musicals of the last 20 years, winning a record seven Olivier Awards, 13 Helpmann Awards and five Tony Awards. It continues to run in the West End and has already played in over 50 cities worldwide. He also wrote music and lyrics for the musical adaption of Groundhog Day, which after an acclaimed limited run at The Old Vic in London in 2016, debuted on Broadway in April 2017 and won the Olivier Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Meanwhile, Minchin has ruffled feathers in Australia with his ARIA-nominated charity single, Come Home Cardinal Pell and the Marriage Equality parody, I Still Call Australia Homophobic. His UWA Graduation speech has been watched by tens of millions of people worldwide.





