Tim Minchin Wants to Write an Original Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tim Minchin has already earned two Tony nominations for his work on Broadway (Matilda and Groundhog Day) and he's eager to keep writing great musicals. In a recent interview with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, Minchin revealed that he'd love to write another.

"I'm looking for one. I think that if you talk to [other composers], not a lot of stories feel like they want to be musicals to me," he explained. "I've had a few ideas, but it's also very crowded with movie to stage and jukebox musicals and Tiktok musicals, which are incredibly cleverly put together, but it's discombobulating for those of us trying to write in the old form- songs for story instead of writing story around songs. It's a different form.

"I've said for years that I'd like to write one from scratch. The TV show that I helped write, called Upright, didn't come from anything, it was just a story that my friends and I made up. I'd love to do that," he continued. "The short answer is that I'm desperate to write another musical. I'm just trying to find the right story."

Photo Credit: Damian Bennett