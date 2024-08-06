Video: Tim Minchin Is Hitting the Road With His Unapologetically Unfunny Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Look out, North America! Here comes Tim Minchin. The multi-hyphenate performer is bringing his new show, An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and His Piano, to 13 cities this month.

"While I was relaunching Groundhog Day in London last year, I just thought I'd do a show... and there was a West End theater that was dark and they offered it to me," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "So I did a couple of weeks. I wanted to give the show a title and I wanted to be really clear... especially in London, I'm known as a comedian. It doesn't matter how many musicals I write or TV shows I make! I really wanted to be clear that this wasn't a standup show."

So what exactly can audences expect from an "unfunny" Tim Minchin? "I write the way I write- storytelling songs that are quite quirky and quite theatrical. I like to tell stories around the songs and talk about my intent. This show really tends to be a discussion about what it is to be a human- which is what Groundhog Day is! It's me talking really fast about all of the ideas that come into my head, and then playing songs that should make you laugh and cry."

Check out a full list of tour dates and watch as he chats even more about his upcoming tour stops in this video.

Photo Credit: Damian Bennett