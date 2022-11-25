Tickets for BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' On Broadway Go On Sale November 27
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' will begin previews at The Music Box Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Tickets for the Broadway engagement of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' will go on sale this Sunday, November 27, at 10:00am ET. Tickets can be purchased via Telecharge.com and DancinBway.com.
Bob Fosse's DANCIN', the American show business legend's landmark musical tribute to the artform that defined his life, will return to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow. Bob Fosse's DANCIN' will begin previews at The Music Box Theatre on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with opening night set for Sunday, March 19, 2023.
The production will be directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing 120 minutes of wall-to-wall dance, DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.
The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso, Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony d'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton: MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ). Additional casting will be announced later.
In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; Music Direction by Justin Hornback; new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon; casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; reproduction of Mr. Fosse's choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. DANCIN' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.
Bob Fosse's DANCIN' recently played at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre from April 19, 2022, to June 5, 2022.
