Tickets On Sale for New York City Gay Men's Chorus Garden Party Fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for The New York City Gay Men's Chorus' Entr'acte, the organization's annual garden party fundraiser, taking place at New York City's historic Tavern on the Green. This elegant evening under the stars directly supports NYCGMC's mission to Entertain, Educate, and Advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community while nurturing singers as artists and activists.

Set for July 21, 2025, Entr'acte will be hosted by NYC icon and drag artist Marti Cummings, who will also dazzle guests with special musical and drag performances. The evening will include handcrafted cocktails, gourmet canapés, and captivating conversations with guest speakers from NYCGMC — all against the lush backdrop of Central Park. Guests will also enjoy a special performance by NYCGMC's acclaimed a cappella ensemble, TONEWALL.

Highlights of the evening include:

An exclusive VIP reception from 6-7 p.m., featuring premium cocktails, enhanced hors d'oeuvres, an intimate meet-and-greet with Marti Cummings, and a one-of-a-kind performance. VIP tickets are extremely limited.

General Admission begins at 7 p.m., welcoming all guests to enjoy specialty bars and a sumptuous selection of passed hors d'oeuvres.

Adding to the excitement, Marti will lead a live and silent auction featuring incredible packages such as luxury getaways to San Francisco and Orlando, theater experiences, Provincetown adventures, and more.

“Entr'acte is more than a fundraiser — it's a celebration of community, artistry, and the shared joy that defines NYCGMC,” said Executive Director Rashad V. Chambers.

100% of proceeds benefit NYCGMC's programs and outreach, ensuring the Chorus continues to inspire, advocate, and create change through the power of music.