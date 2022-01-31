Tickets Now On Sale For Off-Broadway Week, Running February 14-27

NYC & Company today announced that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are officially on sale to the public at nycgo.com/off-broadway-week. This year's participating shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets for nearly two weeks beginning February 14 through February 27.

"Since 2009, NYC Off-Broadway Week has encouraged New Yorkers and visitors alike to experience the world of theater in an intimate setting with beloved stories and often groundbreaking work. Now in our 13th year, we're excited to reintroduce an array of amazing productions. From kid-friendly favorites to irreverent comedies and timely social topics, the program offers something for everyone," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

Participating Shows:

Barococo Beauty and the Beast Blue Man Group English Jersey Boys La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton) Monday Night Magic The Office! A Musical Parody On Sugarland Out of Time Perfect Crime The Play That Goes Wrong Prayer for the French Republic Sandblasted Space Dogs STOMP Tambo & Bones

"We are proud to continue our partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week to introduce New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway. The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting," said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.

Visitors can go to nycgo.com/off-broadway-week to find useful tools such as a filter to sort productions by: Show type (musical, play, performance); Genre (comedy, drama, kid-friendly, magic); Audience (family-friendly, adults-only); Neighborhood; and Borough.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. Discover exclusive content on Instagram and Twitter @nycgo, with the hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.