Thousand Faced Theatre Company Presents TYPED OUT: A PRINCESS CABARET at 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Typed Out: A Princess Cabaret on May 31st. Thousand Faced Theatre and their ensemble of Princesses are proud to bring their magical celebration of diversity and female empowerment to Feinstein's/54 Below! Typed Out: A Princess Cabaret will be filled with generations of all the beloved Princess songs, sung by women who challenge the mold and show Princess in a new light. Come celebrate the women who taught us a fierce independence, a free spirit, passion, courage, and more in ways you've never seen before! Thousand Faced Theatre will even be donating a portion of their ticket proceeds to the Lower Eastside Girls Club in hopes of supporting female inclusion and leadership for future generations.

This night is sure to be filled with remarkable women as it will feature all female performers and an all female band including: Miranda Luze (The Eleventh Hour), Lera Zamaraeva (Spring Awakening in Concert, Regional: Hairspray), Olivia Griffin (Beau), Daphne Always (Cabaret, Sasha Velour's Nightgowns), Carly Messig (Twelfth Night with Stella Adler's Outreach program), Alina Fontanilla (Spring Awakening in Concert), Christa Cornay (Regional: Next to Normal), and Abigail Choi Arader (Comfort Women: A New Musical). Come and see these fierce women prove what it really takes to be a Princess in a spectacular night that cannot be missed.

Typed Out: A Princess Cabaret plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet) on May 31st at 11:30 PM. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THOUSAND FACED THEATRE COMPANY

Thousand Faced Theatre Company is a nonprofit ensemble company made up of graduates from Drake University that is based out of New York City. TFTC is focused on creating and producing new works and unique interpretations of existing pieces in the hopes of giving voices to those who may traditionally not have the opportunity to be heard. Thousand Faced Theatre recognizes that today, as much as any time in history, our society could greatly benefit from exposure to perspectives that may differ from traditional norms. In presenting new ideas to audiences, we can bring humanity closer together one performance at a time.

Learn more at thousandfacedtheatre.com.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





