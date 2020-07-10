Thomas Kail & Jennifer Todd Launch TV Company & Sign Overall Deal at 20th Century Fox TV

Thomas Kail, the director of Hamilton, and producer Jennifer Todd partnered to form a new television company. According to Deadline, the duo also signed a multi-year overall deal with 20th Century FOX TV. Kail and Todd will develop for all platforms under Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner.

Dana Walden, Chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment said, "I was worried that my quote about the great Tommy Kail might seem hyperbolic, but everything I'm about to say about him is undeniably true, starting with: he's a genius. Throughout our time working together, we've watched Tommy mount a masterful live television event with Grease: Live, for which he won an Emmy; then, he turned to the spectacular, multi-award winning drama, Fosse/Verdon. And, as Disney+ subscribers experienced last weekend, Tommy's film version of his and Lin-Manuel Miranda's breathtaking Hamilton is a masterpiece that will be celebrated by generations to come. Tommy's incredible degree of perfectionism, high level of specificity and brilliant creative vision runs throughout all of these great projects. Craig Hunegs, Carolyn Cassidy and I feel so lucky to be partnering with Tommy and the very talented Jen Todd and we look forward to seeing what they do together."

"Jennifer and I have been looking to find a project together for years," said Kail. "Now, an even better thing happened: we have joined forces. This gives us the chance to find many projects to make together with ABC/Disney where Dana and her team have built an ideal landscape for us to work."

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to partner with the brilliant Tommy Kail in a television company," Todd said. The chance to work with him and bring new stories to the ABC/Disney platforms is a dream come true."

The agreement does not include Hamilton on Disney+ and it covers only their development of television project. Kail will separately produce films under his Old 320 Sycamore Pictures banner and Kate Sullivan will continue to serve as Head of Development for both companies with Kelly Applegate serving as Creative Executive. Todd will also continue producing films under her own banner, Jennifer Todd Pictures and Brittany Hapner will continue to oversee projects for Jennifer Todd Pictures, and will work for both entities.

Kail not only directed the stage adaptation of Hamilton, which earned him a Tony award, he also directed the recent film version which premiered on Disney+ this past weekend. Kail is also know for directing and producing the FX's FOSSE/VERDON and Grease Live! on FOX. Kail also produced the We Are FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME documentary on Hulu. Kail also directed the Broadway shows In the Heights, Freestyle Love Supreme, Lombardi and Magic/Bird.

Todd is an executive producer of Showtime's CITY ON A HILL starring Kevin Bacon. She also produced the Warner Bros. film The Way Back, starring Ben Affleck. Todd also executive produced the 89th and 90th Oscars telecasts, and currently serves on the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, representing the Producers Branch.

Read the original article on Deadline.

Related Articles