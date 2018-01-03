Thom Sesma & Sally Ann Triplett to Take Over the Pie Shop in Barrow Street Theatre's SWEENEY TODD

Producers of the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which broke the Barrow Street Theatre sales house record for the week ending December 31st, announced today that Thom Sesma (as Sweeney Todd), Sally Ann Triplett (as Mrs. Lovett), Zachary Noah Piser (as Tobias), Billy Harrigan Tighe (as Anthony) and DeLaney Westfall (as Johanna) will join current cast members Michael James Leslie (as Judge Turpin), John Rapson (as The Beadle) and Stacie Bono (as Pirelli & Beggar Woman) starting Tuesday, February 27, 2018. The cast also includes Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman and Monet Sabel.

Hugh Panaro (as Sweeney Todd), Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello (as Mrs. Lovett), Jake Boyd (as Anthony), Eryn LeCroy (as Johanna) and John-Michael Lyles (as Tobias) will play their final performance on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

Sweeney Todd, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, and directed byBill Buckhurst, is now playing at the Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.SweeneyToddNYC.com.

Sweeney Todd features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae, sound design by Matt Stine, casting by Telsey + Company / Cesar A. Rocha, CSA and production stage management by John Randolph Ferry.

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted thisSweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd is produced by Rachel Edwards, Jenny Gersten, Seaview Productions, Fiona Rudin, Barrow Street Theatre, Jean Doumanian, Rebecca Gold and Nate Koch (Executive Producer).

Based on a Victorian horror story, Sweeney Todd is often considered Sondheim's greatest masterpiece. It first premiered on Broadway in 1979 at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) and went on to make its West End debut in 1980. The original Broadway production won 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. The 2007 Tim Burton film adaptation earned one Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Former White House Executive Pastry Chef William "Bill" Yosses (dubbed "the Crust Master" by President Barack Obama) serves as the production's official pie maker. In keeping with the original Tooting production and the West End transfer, "pie and mash" is available for purchase by audience members prior to every performance, served communally in the pie shop where the production is set. An authentic slice of Victorian London, the traditional "pie and mash" dish consists of a meat pie, a generous helping of mashed potato and hot parsley sauce - otherwise known as "liquor" - which is an optional extra. Both meat and veg pie options are available.

TICKETING & SCHEDULE

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SweeneyToddNYC.com, at the Barrow Street Theatre, 27 Barrow Street at 7th Ave South (Box Office open 1pm daily), or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111. Tickets for performances range in price from $55 to $150. Premium seating is available.

When purchasing tickets, patrons can select an option to add the pie and mash meal to their order for an additional $22.50. The meal also includes a beer, glass of wine, or non-alcoholic beverage to be enjoyed in the pie-shop starting 1 hour and 15 minutes prior to each performance. Please note that this option can only be purchased in advance with tickets.

A limited number of $39 tickets will be made available to every performance of Sweeney Todd via the TodayTix app. The entry period for all performances will begin each performance day at 12:01am EST and continue until winners are notified via email and push notification 2-4 hours before the selected performance begins. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner. A photo ID is required for pickup and lottery tickets and seat locations are subject to availability.

Performance Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday @ 7:30pm; Friday @ 8:00pm; Saturday @ 2:30pm & 8:00pm; Sunday @2:00pm & 7:30pm

BIOGRAPHIES

THOM SESMA (Sweeney Todd). Recent: Discord - The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickens and Count Leo Tolstoy(Primary Stages); Pacific Overtures (Classic Stage Company). Broadway credits include The Times They Are A-Changin', Man of La Mancha, La Cage Aux Folles, Search and Destroy. National Tours: The Lion King, Miss Saigon, Titanic. Other Off-Broadway credits include Awake and Sing! (NAATCO/Public Theatre), Othello (Public Theatre), Cymbeline (NYSF), A Hard Heart (Epic Theatre). Regional appearances include McCarter Theatre, Yale Rep, Arena Stage, Old Globe, Cincinnati Playhouse, Signature Theatre, Centre Stage, Music Theatre Wichita, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Pasadena Playhouse. TV includes "Madam Secretary," "Gotham," "Jessica Jones," "The Good Wife," "Person of Interest," Over/Under, "Single Ladies" and more. Instagram @thsesma; Twitter @ThomSesmaNYC.

SALLY ANN TRIPLETT (Mrs. Nellie Lovett). Broadway: Carrie (original Sue Snell), The Last Ship (original Peggy White), Finding Neverland (Madame De Maurier). Off-Broadway: Must. West End: Anything Goes (Reno Sweeney, What's On Stage award), Guys And Dolls (Miss Adelaide), Chicago (Roxie Hart), Mamma Mia! (Donna Sheridan), Cats (Grizabella), Grease (Rizzo), Jolson (Ruby Keeler),Acorn Antiques (Miss Berta), Viva Forever (Lauren), Follies (Young Phyllis), The Villains Opera (Mrs Big, National Theatre), Chess(original cast). Regional: My Judy Garland Life (UK Theatre Award nomination), Take Flight (Chocolate Factory), Damsel In Distress(Chichester), Rags (Rebecca Hershkowitz, Musical Stages Award), Next To Normal (Diana Goodman), Much Ado About Nothing(Beatrice), Absent Friends (Marge), Cabaret (Sally Bowles) TV: "Eastenders," "Doctors," "The Bill," "Down To Earth."

ZACHARY NOAH PISER (Tobias): A San Francisco native and '15 Northwestern grad, Zachary was most recently seen as Boq in the Broadway production of Wicked. Off-Broadway/Regional: Mad Libs Live! (New World Stages), Godspell (Marriott Theatre), and TheFantasticks! (Willows Theatre). NYC Workshops: Tiananmen, Heart of Rock & Roll, October Sky, Eastbound, Postcard American Town,Mary & Max. He's performed at various venues throughout NYC, including Feinstein's/54 Below, Merkin Concert Hall, Musical Theatre Factory, LCT, The Cell, Green Room 42, and Joe's Pub. @zach_piser

BILLY HARRIGAN TIGHE (Anthony). Off Broadway Debut! Broadway: Pippin. West End: The Book of Mormon (Elder Price). National Tours: Finding Neverland (JM Barrie); The Book of Mormon (Elder Price); Wicked (Fiyero); La Cage Aux Folles (Jean-Michel); DirtyDancing. Favorite Regional: Back Home Again (Ben) Lesher Center; Hairspray (Link) Marriott Theatre; Happy Days (Potsie) Goodspeed Opera House. Billy has also performed as a guest soloist for symphonies across the country and internationally. Training: CCM BFA, CCCEPA graduate. Follow on Instagram: @BillyHarriganTighe, Twitter: @BillyTighe.

DELANEY WESTFALL (Johanna) was most recently seen playing Lauren in the Tony Award Winning musical, Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theater. Other credits include the revival of Side Show at the St. James Theatre and the First National tour of Beautiful the Carole King Musical. Regional credits include Cosette in Les Miserables (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival) and Pearl in Starlight Express (Tuacahn Center for the Arts).

