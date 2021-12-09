Now Hiring: Company Manager, Professor of Theatre and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/9/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Company Manager The Public Theater is seeking a Company Manager to join the team. As the Company Manager, you will oversee The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival (UTR) and other projects as needed. You will report to the Managing Director and be a member of the General Management department of The Public Theater. Under the Radar (UTR) aims to provide International Artists a platform to share new and cutting-edge performances. UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Elevato... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Client Services Account Supervisor

Client Services Account Supervisor AKA NYC is an award-winning, fully integrated advertising agency with unparalleled expertise across the arts & entertainment, leisure, travel, retail, and tourism sectors. With a focus on creativity, innovation and consumer experiences, we have a proven record of delivering cross-platform campaigns that get results for new brands and iconic institutions alike. We are looking for a Client Services Account Supervisor to lead and manage accounts. WHAT YOU... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full Time Audience Services Associate

Full-Time Audience Services Associate Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates to join its team of highly skilled Audience Services Associates. Audience Services Associate maintains Steppenwolf's smooth and efficient customer service while assisting patrons with all ticket-related transactions using Tessitura CRM. All associates serve as a resource for questions about the Steppenwolf experience, assisting patrons by phone, email and in person; however, the full-time Associate also ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Director/Facilities Manager

Technical Director/Facilities Manager Position: Technical Director/Facilities Manager Department: Production/Facilities Reports to: Producer and Producing Artistic Director Start Date: December 1, 2021 Application: Please send cover letter and resume to scoltrin@rubicontheatre.org Rubicon Theatre Company, an award-winning non-profit professional theatre based in Ventura, California seeks a Technical Director/Facilities Manager to join the Rubicon staff. COMPENSATION:... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time Audience Services Associate

Part-Time Audience Services Associate Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates to join its team of highly skilled Audience Services Associates. This position is part-time and will work approximately 12-15 hours per week while the theatre is dark, scheduled on a monthly basis. Hours will increase to approximately 15-25 when shows are running. While evening hours are only required when performances are running, a flexible schedule, including some weekend availability, is strongly pref... (more)

Internships - Creative: Stage & Production Management Fellow

Kitchen Theatre Company's (KTC) seeks applicants for its Resident Fellowship Program position of Stage & Production Management Fellow. This program is committed to training future generations of theater professionals. At the Kitchen, the fellows play a vital role in the production and administration process and are mentored by members of the staff. KTC fellows have gone on to MFA programs and to professional theater careers throughout the United States. KTC is looking for a six-month fellow fr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

Steppenwolf Theatre Company strives to create thrilling, courageous and provocative art in a thoughtful and inclusive environment. We succeed when we disrupt your routine with experiences that spark curiosity, empathy and joy. We invite you to join our ensemble as we navigate, together, our complex world. Steppenwolf Theatre Company seeks an analytical, innovative, and galvanizing marketer for the role of Director of Marketing and Communications. This leader will join a talented senior staff t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Professor of Theatre, Tenure Track

The Hartt School, a conservatory of Music, Dance, and Theatre at the University of Hartford, seeks a tenure-track Associate or Full Professor of Theatre to teach and participate in productions in their areas of expertise and to serve as Director of the Theatre Division. We are looking for a leader who will be a champion of the arts; who will support and facilitate a culture of curiosity, experimentation, and growth; and who will have a vision for acting and musical theatre training for the 21st... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

The Company Manager is a full-time, part-year, salaried position that works January to September. They work out of the New York City or Williamstown office from January through April, and out of Williamstown, MA from May - August. A remote arrangement might be considered prior to required in-person work beginning in Williamstown in May (some travel to/from NYC and/or Williamstown may be necessary in the winter and early Spring). They serve as the ambassador of the Festival, welcoming all seaso... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing & Communications Coordinator

The Marketing & Communications Coordinator is a full-time, salaried position working out of the Williamstown, Massachusetts, office year-round. They are responsible for coordinating the planning and execution of all Williamstown Theatre Festival marketing and communications efforts. Primary duties include the creation and distribution of content for all WTF communications channels and will act as a key member of the team that develops strategic, long-term marketing plans. The ideal candidate... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Position Summary Ballet Hispánico seeks a Development Assistant who will advance the mission of the organization by providing excellent and energetic fundraising support. The Assistant reports to the Chief Development & Marketing Officer. The Assistant is a key member of the External Affairs team and works closely with the Manager of Individual Giving, Assistant Director of Institutional Relations, and Events Manager, and with staff across the organization to fulfill our goals of increasing ann... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance and Administration

Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking an experienced and strategic Director of Finance and Administration to serve as the chief financial executive of the theater. Reporting directly to the Managing Director, the Director of Finance and Administration is a key member of the executive leadership team overseeing all financial and accounting matters and ensuring transparency, oversight, sustainability, and compliance. Key duties include preparation of budgets and procedures for budget administration, ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Improve your auditioning skills with our ONLINE Self-Taping Workshop

IMPROVE YOUR AUDITIONING SKILLS! Our online Self-Taping Workshop will help make you a strong competitor in the industry, presenting the skills and professionalism that casting directors are looking for. Use what you have to make the perfect video audition. Don't miss this opportunity to get ahead of the game! Self-Taping Workshop Sat - Sun | December 11-12 | 1-5pm EST on Zoom Online workshop! Discover the tips and tricks to nailing your next self-tape audition. Learn about lighting, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: FACILITIES COORDINATOR

Position Summary Reporting to the Facilities Manager, the Facilities Coordinator assists in all aspects of operating and maintaining the Center. The Facilities Coordinator supports the facilities, administrative, production, and rental departments with day-to-day operations and minor projects, working to ensure facilities functions are incorporated effectively into the performance and events schedule, while maintaining and emphasizing facilities policies and procedures. About Signature Fo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Live Event Production Positions

Join our team and be part of making the live event experience happen! We have open positions for freelance stagehands, video techs, audio techs, lighting techs and more. Join experienced technicians for a chance to get back out into the field and make events happen. We welcome all levels from those starting out to seasoned industry pros. Register and submit your resume today at https://hughies.lasso.io/register/ Check out our website: http://www.hughies.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Wig Runner

Two River Theater, a mid-sized professional LORT theater, one hour from New York City, is seeking a wig crew runner for our upcoming production of THREE SISTERS. The wig runner's main responsibilities are assisting actors in and out of wigs/facial hair pieces, assisting with any quick changes (both hair and costumes) as needed, and maintaining the styling as designed by the wig designer. Attendance at all run throughs, technical and dress rehearsals, all previews, performances, and strike are... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Associate - Casting

ABOUT Arena Stage Arena Stage was founded August 16, 1950 in Washington, D.C. by Zelda Fichandler, Tom Fichandler and Edward Mangum. Over 65 years later, Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Director Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and gr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Summer Training Programs Directorial Staff

Job Summary Paper Mill Playhouse seeks professional-level directors/choreographers and music directors to serve as artistic staff for the institution's 2022 Summer Training Programs including the Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and the Musical Theater Intensive. Students work with industry professionals to expand their skill and knowledge in preparing them for the artistic workforce. Key to the curriculum of both programs is the development of self-discipline, respect, and a commitment to ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Summer Training Programs Teaching Staff

Job Summary Paper Mill Playhouse seeks professional-level teaching artists to serve as teaching faculty for the institution's 2022 Summer Training Programs including the Summer Musical Theater Conservatory and the Musical Theater Intensive. Students participate in technique-driven classes including musical theater performance, acting, dance, and private voice lessons. Key to the curriculum of both programs is the development of self-discipline, respect, and a commitment to excellence that will... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annapurna Theatre Seeking Assistant

Annapurna Theatre ASSISTANT

Annapurna Theatre, the live stage division of Annapurna Pictures with a presence in New York and London, is looking to add an administrative assistant to the team to assist the Co-Heads of the division.

The ideal candidate is kind, passionate about theatre and has an extensive knowledge of theatre history and current theatre makers. Annapurna Theatre credits include FLEABAG (NY and West End), AMERICAN UTOPIA (Tony Award), THE LE... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

The Marketing Assistant supports the administrative functions/operations of the marketing department including, but not limited to: graphic design, in-house photography, managing processing of all bulk mail, and oversees promotional distribution. Reports to Director of Marketing. RESPONSIBILITIES a. Graphic Design a. Develops promotional materials including playbills, headshot displays, postcards, posters, newsletters, flyers, outdoor banners, and digital displays b. Assists with show l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL seeks highly motivated and experienced Associate Director of Marketing. The Associate Director of Marketing supports the administrative functions/operations of the Marketing Department including, but not limited to: develops show logos and promotional brochures, designs weekly print ads, serves as part of the lead writing team for newsletters, manages social media accounts and groups, creates and sends promotional emails, ... (more)